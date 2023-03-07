Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,501,592. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

