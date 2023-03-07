Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 3,058,491 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.40% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $14,209,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. 1,734,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,123. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.95 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

