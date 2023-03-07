Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 413,412 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,741,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,412 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $32,194,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,789,220. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

