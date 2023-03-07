Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of American Tower worth $13,036,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

American Tower stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.67. 421,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,829. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

