Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.05% of Starbucks worth $8,750,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.07. 1,316,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

