Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,573,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $7,969,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,910. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.33 and a 200-day moving average of $220.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

