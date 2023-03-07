Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 84,910 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,893,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.13% of Chubb worth $6,892,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $206.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,987. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

