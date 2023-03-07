Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Reduced by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.72% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $164,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VV traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,867. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $213.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.68.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

