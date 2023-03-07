Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,459,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $261,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTI traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,247. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day moving average is $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $276.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
