Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $89,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,797,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,959,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $140.66. 252,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

