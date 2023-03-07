Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 14,864 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,835. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

