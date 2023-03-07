Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 4,275 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,894. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

