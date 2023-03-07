Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 179 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $40,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,378. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average of $169.26. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $118.34 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.