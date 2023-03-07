Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,069,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

STZ traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $220.78. The company had a trading volume of 180,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 630.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

