Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $28,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

