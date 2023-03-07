Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $26.75 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $26,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.69. 204,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile



Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

