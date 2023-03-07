Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $35.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $35,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after purchasing an additional 723,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after buying an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Southern stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.55. 1,224,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,812. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

