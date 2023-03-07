Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $47.57 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662,986. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

