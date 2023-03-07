Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

HON stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.92. The company had a trading volume of 775,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,955. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

