Venus BUSD Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $59.15 million and approximately $38.83 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02194971 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $57,364,104.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

