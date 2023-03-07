Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 73,678 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $51,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after buying an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,782,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,996,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.