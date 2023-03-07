Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Down to $22.45

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $21.51. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 187,511 shares trading hands.
VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $165,000.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
