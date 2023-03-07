Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Up 4.5%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.42. 1,485,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,611,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,655,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

