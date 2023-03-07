Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,493,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 554,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,574,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 285.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 85,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $292.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $232.97 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

