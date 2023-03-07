VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
CSF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. 5,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $53.58 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
