VIDT Datalink 24-Hour Volume Reaches $881,180.78 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and $881,180.78 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VIDT Datalink alerts:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

