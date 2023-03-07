ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,623,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 450,555 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Stock Performance

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

