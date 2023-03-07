Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Virginia National Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS VABK opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.19. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.
Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter.
Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.
