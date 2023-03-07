Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS VABK opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.19. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

