Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

Shares of ACV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 25,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,376. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,338 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,190 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.