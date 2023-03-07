Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
Shares of ACV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 25,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,376. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
