Vita Coco (COCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Vita Coco to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.46 million, a PE ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.03. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ira Liran acquired 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 685,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,516.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter worth $72,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.