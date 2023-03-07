Vita Coco (COCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Vita Coco to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vita Coco Price Performance
NASDAQ:COCO opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.46 million, a PE ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.03. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter worth $72,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vita Coco
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
