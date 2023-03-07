Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.93

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 830522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

