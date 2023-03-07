VRES (VRS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $590.72

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. VRES has a market capitalization of $102.95 million and approximately $590.72 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00038419 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00021552 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00220287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,088.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04445008 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,280.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

