W. R. Berkley Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,140,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

