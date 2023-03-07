Walken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.69 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00421887 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.75 or 0.28516777 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,461 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.