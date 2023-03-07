Walken (WLKN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.94 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and $1.94 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,461 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

