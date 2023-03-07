Warehouse REIT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Warehouse REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 101.20 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £460.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.39.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.