Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.77% of Webster Financial worth $60,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

