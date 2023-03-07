Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DoubleVerify (DV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) recently:
- 3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $32.00 to $35.00.
- 3/1/2023 – DoubleVerify was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 1/10/2023 – DoubleVerify was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.4 %
DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $26.37. 1,835,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,896. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $32.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $37,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,030 shares of company stock worth $559,312 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
Featured Articles
