Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DoubleVerify (DV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) recently:

3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $32.00 to $35.00.

3/1/2023 – DoubleVerify was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/10/2023 – DoubleVerify was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.4 %

DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $26.37. 1,835,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,896. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Get DoubleVerify Holdings Inc alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $37,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,030 shares of company stock worth $559,312 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,519,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 586.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,807,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,900 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,287,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.