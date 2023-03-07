Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AXT (AXTI)

AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2023 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2023 – AXT had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

2/17/2023 – AXT had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AXT Price Performance

AXTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. 110,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,084. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

