Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 9.1% in February

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.66. 41,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,734. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDO. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

