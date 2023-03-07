Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Down 9.6% in February

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 364,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $1,965,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 835.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 366,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,181,395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $358,000.
Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
