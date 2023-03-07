Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,091. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

