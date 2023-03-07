WhiteCoin One Day Volume Reaches $697,064.32 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $59.55 million and $697,064.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00385962 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00028699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017424 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

