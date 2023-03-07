WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0774 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and approximately $695,051.04 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00387059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00028797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000822 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017494 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

