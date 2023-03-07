WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,305 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.44% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $37,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

