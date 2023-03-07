Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Tops One Day Volume of $6,309.84

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $6,309.84 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

