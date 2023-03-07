WOW-token Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $293.83 million and $0.58 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.01313610 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00013322 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033066 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.89 or 0.01674554 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02938258 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

