WOW-token (WOW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.58

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $293.60 million and approximately $0.58 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.65 or 0.01294294 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00012981 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00032465 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.01662360 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02937301 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $21.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

