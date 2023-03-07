WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0.8% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $293.83 million and approximately $0.58 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.02 or 0.01295005 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00012751 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032468 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.08 or 0.01658221 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02938258 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.