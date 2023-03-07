WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,103.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,103.67 ($13.27).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 1,158 ($13.92) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.43) to GBX 1,250 ($15.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.63) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,033 ($12.42) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 950.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 849.11. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 713 ($8.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.17). The firm has a market cap of £11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,720.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61.

WPP Increases Dividend

About WPP

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,500.00%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

